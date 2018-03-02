Male gymnast accuses Nassar of abuse

A University of Michigan gymnast has become the first male victim to file a lawsuit claiming sexual abuse by former MSU and Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

An amended complaint filed Wednesday in the federal civil lawsuit against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, Jacob Moore claims back in 2016 he was sexually abused and harassed by Nassar.

The amended complaint was first reported by International Gymnast Magazine. According to the complaint, Moore claims he went to Nassar's home to receive treatment for a shoulder injury when he was 16-years-old.

According to the complaint, once a female gymnast, who was also a minor at the time, entered the basement where Nassar and Moore were, Nassar allegedly pulled down Moore's pants and exposed him to the female gymnast.

Nassar told Moore that he would treat Moore's shoulder injury "through acupuncture in his pubic area."

The complaint states "there is no known medical connection between shoulder pain which can be treated through acupuncture in the pubic area."

Moore's sister, Kamerin described the alleged incident involving Nassar and her brother when she gave her victim impact statement during Nassar's sentencing hearing in Ingham County on January 22, 2018.

"After he had surgery on his shoulders, you treated him in your basement, you pulled his pants slightly down to expose him in front of one of your other female victims. Actually, who was in that basement as well and you put acupuncture needles right next to his genitals," said Kamerin Moore during her victim impact statement.

The statement was the first time news Nassar might have abused a male had come to light. More than 260 women and girls have come forward saying they were sexually abused by Nassar.

Nassar is currently in a federal prison in Arizona, serving a 60-year sentence on child pornography charges. He has also been sentenced to a combined 80 to 300 years in federal prison on sexual assault charges in Ingham and Eaton County.