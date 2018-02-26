Major intersections reopen as flood waters recede

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The City of Lansing remains under a state of emergency Sunday as flood waters continue to recede.
A barrier at the US-127 and Kalamazoo Street intersection has been removed and traffic is now being allowed through.
Pennsylvania Avenue at Potter Park Zoo has been swept for debris and is also now open to traffic.
The City of Lansing will remain in a State of Emergency until all damage assessment has been completed, and the city has returned to normal operation.
“The way the City of Lansing responded to this flood highlights our preparedness and readiness to handle emergency situations,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor in a press release Sunday night. “City employees, our Emergency Management team, first responders, community partners, and citizens worked together at every stage of the way in a collaborative effort.”
Residents still affected by flood waters are being urged to stay away, citing health concerns.
The American Red Cross will be closing its shelter at the Letts Community Center.