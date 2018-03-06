Major airline hoping new bonus plan flies with employees

Cloudy
A major airline is taking a new approach to rewarding its employees.
United is getting rid of quarterly performance bonuses, and instead is introducing a lottery-style drawing with prizes like cash, cars, and vacations.
The new program will reportedly include a grand prize of $100-thousand dollars to be given to one eligible employee per quarter.
United Airlines President Scott Kirby reportedly sent out a memo announcing the change last Friday.