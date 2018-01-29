Magic Johnson tweets for accountability of MSU; wants to be part of the solution

Earvin Magic Johnson was a hero at Michigan State, leading the basketball team to a national championship in 1979.

Monday morning, days after the ESPN report was released stating multiple sexual assault crimes covered up at MSU, Johnson tweeted in support of the victims of the Larry Nassar case and wants accountability from MSU.

He posted "As a Spartan, I love MSU and want to work with Coach Izzo, the administration, and the students to be a part of the solution in any way that I can."

See all of Magic's tweets below:

MSU has been accused of covering up multiple sexual assault cases involving the athletic department, including the football and basketball programs.

