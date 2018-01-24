MADD ranks Michigan near bottom for drunk driving reform efforts

A new report that ranks every state's drunk driving laws and drunk driving countermeasures puts Michigan in the bottom 10% of the nation.
Michigan received 1 star on the 5-star rating scale in Mothers Against Drunk Driving's (MADD) 2018 Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving Report.
“Michigan is the second worst state in the country when it comes to enacting drunk driving laws that are proven to save lives,” said MADD Michigan Victim Services Manager Angel Harris. “MADD looks forward to working with legislators to pass laws that will stop the senseless, 100 percent preventable tragedies caused by drunk driving.”
The report made several recommendations including passing an all-offender ignition interlock law, legalize sobriety checkpoints and ensure they are conducted monthly and expedite warrants for suspected drunk drivers who refuse an alcohol test.
