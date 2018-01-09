M-52 closed in Locke Twp. due to an accident

A serious accident with a pickup truck and semi closed traffic on M-52 in Williamston Tuesday morning.

It happened about 6:40 a.m. on M-52 between Bell Oak Road and Haslett Road in Locke Township.

An 18-year-old man from East Lansing was driving the pickup truck and heading east on Haslett Road when he either ran a stop sign or pulled out in front of oncoming traffic, according to officers.

The semi was heading southbound on M-52 and was struck on the side by the pickup.

The collision sent the pick up into a nearby ditch where it caught on fire.

However, bystanders with fire extinguishers were able to put it out quickly and help the driver.

The semi was driven by a 58-year-old man from Brooklyn.

He was carrying 140,000 pounds of diesel exhaust fuel, but kept the truck under control, not rolling it or turning it on its side.

The axle did fall off the semi and was lying in a ditch.

The 18-year-old was transported to Sparrow Hospital where he is in serious condition.

The accident is under investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that M-52 will be closed between Haslett and Bell Oak roads for the next several hours. (8:39 am)