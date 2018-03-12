Lugnuts tickets now on sale

It might still feel like winter but spring is on the way.

Monday at 10 a.m. Lansing Lugnuts tickets officially go on sale to the public.

You can purchase tickets by going to the Lugnuts box office in downtown Lansing or by going to their website.

Every day of the week is a special day at Cooley Law School stadium where the Lugnuts play.

In celebration of tickets going on sale today, News 10 got to enjoy cake...dropped off by the Lugnuts.