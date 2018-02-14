Love is in the air in the midwest

According to a survey, love is especially in the air in the Midwest.

More in the Midwest are feeling the love, as its apparent that Midwesterners prefer to share their life with someone they love more than in other areas of the country.

This is according to a national relationship survey conducted by Avvo, which revealed that, when it comes to marriage or long-term romantic partners, 83% of Midwesterners would prefer to share it with someone they actually loved, compared to 73% in the West, 79% in the South and 81% in the Northeast.

2,000 U.S. adults age 18 and over were interviewed online as part of the study.

