The longest zipline in the world opens Friday.

It opens in the United Arab Emirates.

Riders on the zipline can go go more than a mile in a half down the side of a mountain at speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Most people that the visit the United Arab Emirates go to Dubai which has one of the world's largest shopping centers and an indoor ski slope.

Tourism authorities in the United Arab Emirates are hoping that the zipline will draw people to one of the less developed parts of the country.