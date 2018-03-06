Local woman to run a marathon on Antarctica

Most people are lucky enough to run in one marathon in their entire life.

But Sheri Bush has run in countless marathons across the world--on six continents to be exact. This week, Bush will be adding one more to complete the list: Antarctica.

"Now we've got the six continents done and I'm heading to Antarctica," she said. "So its going to be the adventure of a lifetime."

Bush has been running her entire life, but only recently decided to take it seriously.

"A friend of mine that I work with wanted to run the Detroit half marathon in 2007. So I ran it, I loved it and I told her I wanted to come back next year and run the Detroit full Marathon."

She came back the next year and her time qualified her for the Boston Marathon. From there Bush ran in other major marathons like New York and Chicago. She then set her sights overseas.

Then she learned Tokyo was going to host a marathon. Although she was happy for Japan, she was disheartened that she didn't have time to raise the money for the trip. That's when the Clark Lake community stepped in.

"The community actually raised the money for me to be able to go to Tokyo. And at that time since it was a newly added race, I became the first American female to complete all six world major marathons," she said. "It meant so much to me, I felt so loved."

Next up for Bush is the icy continent of Antarctica. Bush told us that she has all the medals and hardware she needs, she is just excited for the overall experience.

"Just realized this is bigger than just you running the 26 miles. Its the experience of being with the other runners and being on a continent that not very many people get to go to, let alone run a marathon on," Bush said.

The marathon takes place on March 16th and 17th.