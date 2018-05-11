Local students run to fight cancer

Brooklyn, MI (WSYM) - A local school district is running and raising money to help fight cancer. Students and teachers from Columbia Central High School are getting their whole district involved in the American Cancer Society's "Relay for Life."
Columbia Central's "Hope Run" starts in the the school's gym with all students kindergarten to 12th grade attending. It's a full day of speakers and learning experiences. This year is the third year the entire district had been involved and students raised $11,000 for the ACS. Over the past 14 years students have helped raise more than $100,000.