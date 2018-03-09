Local students recognized at art competition

The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union holds an Art Exhibit each year to promote student art in the region.

This year, several Mason Public Schools students submitted their works to be displayed.

Members of the public vote on the artwork along with a juried competition.

The following students were recognized for their artwork:

• Jayna Bennett (Black and White photo of salt drawing)

o Second Place Peoples’ Choice Award and $200 cash

o Juried Honorable Mention and $25 cash

• Austyn Southwell (Pen and Ink Dragon sketch)

o Third Place Juried Award and $100 cash

• Cameron Swanson (Batik Fish)

o Juried Honorable Mention and $25 cash

Mason High School also received the School Spirit trophy which is awarded for the most votes from visitors and students to the MSUFCU headquarters and on their website.

“It is a joy to work with young artists at Mason High School. I love seeing them stretch their creative muscle, hone skills with materials and focus on design principles. They always surprise me with fresh ideas and how hard they push themselves to be the best they can,” states Jennifer Harrington, Mason Public Schools High School Art Teacher.