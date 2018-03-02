Local students connect with emotions through music

9:15 AM, Mar 2, 2018
Local volunteer musicians in the spotlight for free concerts dedicated to educating and engaging students about classical music.  FOX 47's morning anchor Lora Painter talks with musicians to find out how they are using music to help children tap into different emotions.

The students also created their own artwork which is displayed while the music is performed to help portray and express the different emotions. The musical selections are a variety of familiar classical pieces and songs from popular films.

CONCERT INFO:
LIST OF SCHOOLS/ORGANIZATIONS IN ATTENDENCE:

Bloomfield Homeschool
Delta Retirement Center
East Lansing Public Schools
Findlay Homeschool
Heartwood School Ingham ISD
Holt Lutheran School
Home School Music Association
Homeschool
Lansing Homeschoolers
Leslie Middle School
Marble Elementary School
Memorial Lutheran School
Morrice Area Schools
New Covenant Christian School
Olivet Community Schools
Pewamo-Westphalia Schools
Pinecrest Elementary, East Lansing Public Schools
St Gerard School
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School, East Lansing