Local students connect with emotions through music

Local volunteer musicians in the spotlight for free concerts dedicated to educating and engaging students about classical music. FOX 47's morning anchor Lora Painter talks with musicians to find out how they are using music to help children tap into different emotions.
The students also created their own artwork which is displayed while the music is performed to help portray and express the different emotions. The musical selections are a variety of familiar classical pieces and songs from popular films.
CONCERT INFO: https://www.lansingconcertband.org/
LIST OF SCHOOLS/ORGANIZATIONS IN ATTENDENCE:
Bloomfield Homeschool Delta Retirement Center East Lansing Public Schools Findlay Homeschool Heartwood School Ingham ISD Holt Lutheran School Home School Music Association Homeschool Lansing Homeschoolers Leslie Middle School Marble Elementary School Memorial Lutheran School Morrice Area Schools New Covenant Christian School Olivet Community Schools Pewamo-Westphalia Schools Pinecrest Elementary, East Lansing Public Schools St Gerard School St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School, East Lansing