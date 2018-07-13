Local students become "Summer Explorer"s in Lansing tech program

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - FOX 47's Lora Painter spoke with a group of local students and educators about the Lansing School District's "Summer Explorer" program. This week students take on tech and learn computer and finance skills.

DeVaughn Croxton, ITech education programs coordinator, said, "We want them ready for modern day skills. So, a lot of collaboration, team work, the effectiveness of using computers and technology, typing editing, the importance of budgeting. Basically life essential skills that we think they're not getting in the classroom. So we're basically giving them the holistic approach."

MORE INFORMATION:

http://www.lansingschools.net/parents/summer-explorer-program/

http://www.iteclansing.org/