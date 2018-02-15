Local school instituting "no bags" policy following Florida shooting

Ionia Middle School is instituting a no-bags policy following the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

A letter to parents from principal Wayne Piercefield III was posted on the middle school's Facebook page Thursday. It says the school is "constantly reviewing and practicing our safety procedures as a building and as a district."

It goes on to specifically mention the Florida shooting as the reason for the timing of the change. Piercefield tells wilx.com the change had already been approved by the staff before the Florida shooting and that the shooting simply led him to put the policy into effect sooner than expected.

Once in effect, students will have to leave all bags, purses included, in their lockers until the end of the school day. You can click the link in this story to read the full letter.