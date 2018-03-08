Local nurse retires after thirty years

A local nurse is celebrated tonight for dedicating thirty years of her life to helping families.

Sheena Mcguckin retired from her position at sparrow's OB special care unit.

Five of the six nurses who worked with Mcguckin came back to be with her tonight to walk her out from her final shift at the hospital.

Mcguckin says leaving behind her passion and friends is bittersweet.

When we asked Mcguckin what she plans to do next she said whatever she wants -- but added that she plans to travel,, and take a trip back to Scotland, where she's from.