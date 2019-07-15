LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Christopher Tremblay, Director of External Engagement for the Michigan College Access Network and Adjunct Professor at Western Michigan University has been teaching a travel course called Walt's Pilgrimage to Lee Honors College students for the past five years. This trip brings students to many of the places where Walt Disney lived, learned and had fun in his life and it allows students to learn about the importance of perseverance says Tremblay.

The course, Walt's Pilgrimage, was developed by Dr. Christopher Tremblay as part of Lee Honors College's Study in the States program. Each year, Tremblay takes a group of students on a cross-country journey that begins at Disney’s birthplace in Chicago and concludes in California at his gravesite.

On their trip following his footsteps, students will be exposed to the creativity, perseverance, successes, failures and impact of the celebrated animator, entrepreneur and producer who set the foundation for the animated feature industry as well as for the theme park business.

Dr. Tremblay credits his love for Walt Disney with his parents who introduced him to Disney Books and movies early in his life. He said that the trips to Walt Disney World when he was young solidified his love of Walt Disney.

The experiences in this class and his own personal research led him to writing a book entitled Walt's Pilgrimage that allows everyone, not just the 8 students a year that he takes on this trip to go on a similar journey.

We had the chance to interview Dr. Tremblay prior to him leaving on this year's trip. Below you can see the entire interview.

Local Man Shares Walt Disney With Students in a Unique Way

He has also wrote a number of other books that allow people to share in his love of Walt Disney. The books include:



You can learn more about Dr. Tremblay and his writing on his website .

