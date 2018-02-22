Local job fair hosted by Lowe's

Looking for a job at Lowe's? In preparation for spring home improvements, the company is holding a job fair.
They are looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions for the spring and beyond.
The positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, loaders and assemblers of outdoor products.
They are holding open interviews and will make on the spot offers to qualified candidates.
Human Resources Manager of Lowe's in West Lansing, Nicole Cushman sent out the announcement on the event. She included that "Lowe’s seasonal employees benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours, including the ability to see their schedule 17 days in advance and swap shifts with others as needed."
Lowe's is looking to hire more than 50 employees between February 21 and 24.