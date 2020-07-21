Local Humane Society saves 19 dogs from kill shelter

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Humane Society saved 19 dogs from a kill shelter.

Saturday, the shelter at 7095 W. Grand River Ave. took in the dogs from Oklahoma who were at risk of being euthanized.

Of the 19 dogs, there were 10 puppies and their mother.

CAHS said a three or four-year-old dog, Sadie, has some health concerns.

CEO Capitol Area Humane Society Julia Willson said Sadie has some skin issues and is thin.

“I don’t know why she was in a shelter in Oklahoma, but she was dumped there with her puppies and there wasn’t a good outcome for her there,” Willson said.

Sadie seemed very sweet and has been weaning her spunky, energetic puppies from nursing.

In total, 123 dogs were flown to Michigan were they will be given to various shelters across the state.

“The southern states seem to struggle more with animal overpopulation,” Willson said. “This time of year, summer is so hard on all shelters across the shelter and across the state because the the time that demand is highest for services.”

The puppies at CAHS will be put up for adoption soon, but they need to be spayed or neutered first.

As for Sadie, CAHS said she will need a few more weeks at the shelter before she is put up for adoption to make sure she is healthy enough to go home with a family.

