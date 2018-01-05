Local horseshoeing contest at MSU this weekend

Fair
The Michigan Horse Shoer Association is hosting a contest this weekend at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.
The competition is for live shoeing of horses, one competitor, one foot to be exact.
The winner is based on the quality of the shoeing. Points are given for foot prep and sizing the hoof.
On Friday the event is from 12 - 4 p.m. and on Saturday, there is a live demonstration in the morning, followed by a team draft horse competition.
A team draft horse competition is when a three man team shoes a draft horse.
A draft horse is a large horse, bred to be a working animal doing such tasks as plowing and other farm labor.
This is the 49 year for this competition at MSU.
The public is welcome.
TIME: Friday 12-4pm Saturday all day LOCATION: MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education 4301 Farm Lane