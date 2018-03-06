Local group hosts seminar on Child Abuse Prevention

Area service organizations and medical and law enforcement professionals will be hosting an all day workshop on Saturday to teach parents, guardians, and others about preventing child sexual abuse.

It's happening on March 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., hosted by the Firecracker Foundation.

The training will focus on understanding child sexual trauma, as well as learning prevention tools and steps to appropriately respond when told that someone was abused.

Tashmica Torok will lead the panel. Torok is a survivor of child sexual abuse and incest, and is the Executive Director of The Firecracker Foundation.

The foundation offers pediatric medical advocacy, mental health, and trauma sensitive yoga services for child survivors of sexual trauma.

This event is an effort to engage the community in meaningful dialogue while providing them with access to professionals that can answer critical questions, many that have risen out of the Larry Nassar case.

Panelists include Tashmica Torok, Executive Director of The

Firecracker Foundation, Erin Roberts, Executive Director of End Violent Encounters (E.V.E.), Andrea Munford, MSU Police Department, Erica Schmittdiel, MSU Safe Place/CARE Advocacy Coordinator, Alex Brace, Executive Director of Small Talk Children’s Assessment Center, Steve Kwasnik, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, and Deb McKenzie,

Physical Therapist specializing in pelvic floor dysfunction.

FOX 47's Alani Letang will be facilitating the panel.

Tickets are FREE and available online. Space is limited to 65 participants and available on a first come, first serve basis.