Local flooding and road closures update

As of Friday morning, here is where we are with local flooding:
Of the two shelters that opened yesterday, one in Lansing and one in Meridian Township, only a handful of people stayed overnight at the Lansing shelter and about a dozen people utilized it otherwise. The shelters will remain open as needed.
Grand River and Okemos Road in Okemos are still closed and Central Park Drive is not accessible. The Meridian Mall and Meijer are open and can be reached by taking Marsh Road.
East Lansing is reporting that water is receding in many areas and all roads are open.
FOX 47 is waiting to hear back from MSU about road closures and other updates.
Eaton Rapids has reported that water is receding there but roads are still closed, including Main Street between Brook St. and King St. None of the downtown businesses were flooded. Mayor Paul Malewski told FOX 47 that residents should not try kayaking or canoeing on the river, that it "remains active and dangerous."