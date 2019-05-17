Menu

Local elementary school goes back in time with 1969 time capsule

Posted: 5:14 PM, May 17, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-18 03:29:13Z
A time capsule found in June 2018 at Herbison Woods Elementary School has finally been opened.
time+capsule+1.jpg

The school had a gymnasium full of eager students waiting to see what messages their classmates from 50 years ago had in store for them.

The copper made box held newspaper clippings, a blueprint map of the middle school, student handbooks, and a class schedule.

It also included a lunch menu, a yearbook, a photo of four men, the Clinton County school directory, and a photo of the 1969 superintendent.

The time capsule was found when construction workers removed the 1969 date stone from the school's wall and it uncovered the copper box.

All of the items will be put on display at the school.

