Local disposal center extends hours to help residents with flood clean up

1:13 PM, Feb 23, 2018

Are you cleaning up after the flood? Maybe you're waiting for more of the water to recede and then tackle the mess over the weekend.

A local disposal center has increased it's hours to assist people as they prepare to clean up and toss out wet and damaged goods.

Granger Waste Services has extended their hours at the Granger Disposal Center of Lansing starting Monday.

Hours of operation: Monday, February 26, through Monday, March 5 - the hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The Disposal Center of Lansing is located at 16500 Wood Road, Driveway #9, in Lansing. The accept the following items:
· Household trash
· Construction materials
· Furniture
· Tires
· Appliances

They are also offering reduced fees on roll-off containers that work well for clean up, demolition, and construction type materials.