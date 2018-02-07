Local community partners with Nassar victim on sexual assault prevention

A Mid-Michigan community is putting together a new program to address sexual assaults.

It comes just days after its police department apologized to one of Larry Nassar's survivors for mishandling her complaint against him.

Tuesday night Meridian Township board members met and voted six- to- one to create something to put on the top of their list for 2018 and that's to create a community-wide sexual assault prevention program.

Township Manager Frank Walsh proposed the amendment for the program less than a week after the Meridian Township Police Department apologized to Nassar survivor Brianne Randall- Gay.

Back in 2004, Randall-Gay told Meridian Township Police that she was molested by Larry Nassar.

The police department is now working to make good on dismissing her claim, 14 years later by partnering with her to develop a program for the community on how to handle sexual assault.

The initiatives for the program includes increased criminal sexual conduct training for all sworn officers, review Nassar related cases filed over the last 18 years and to educate children on criminal sexual conduct.

Township Manager Frank Walsh said the initiatives for that program will be implemented by March of 2018.

Meridian Township says that part of the initial training for the police department will include a video of Brianne Randall-Gay sharing her story.