Local businesses step up to feed children during school closures

LANSING, Mich. — When school is canceled due to weather, thousands of children in the Greater Lansing area lose access to their primary source of meals. But local businesses and organizations are stepping up to fill that gap.

At Sunnyside Café, the sound of the school closure announcement means one less worry for families in the neighborhood.

"If a child is coming in here and it's a cancelled school day, they're gonna get to eat," said owner Jeanette Ellsworth.

Ellsworth has been providing free breakfast and lunch to children for five years after recognizing the need in her community.

"Cheeseburgers and the hot dogs…" she said, describing some of the meals she offers.

"I came much more aware of how much, how many children rely on schools for their meals for them," Ellsworth said.

The issue extends far beyond individual families. According to Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz, food insecurity affects a significant portion of the area's youth.

"There's over 24,000 children who are considered food insecure and those are the kids when we have a school closure on a day like today are not getting meals at school," Lantz said.

Food insecurity occurs when someone doesn't know where their next meal is coming from. On cold or snowy days when schools close, Lantz says families can find food pantries and meal sites throughout the area.

"Those congregate meal sites provide really nice meals for people who might be in need at any given time," Lantz said.

From food banks to restaurants, the goal remains consistent—keeping children fed regardless of weather conditions.

"Community is just an extension of family," Ellsworth said.

Resources for families:

Sunnyside Café provides free meals to children when school is closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge offers food boxes for neighbors. Families can call 517-627-6310 and leave a message requesting a box. Delivery is available, and no income verification or additional details are required.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank maintains pantry and meal site locations throughout local neighborhoods that families can access before or during school closures.

