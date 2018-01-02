Local bowling alley under fire for dress code

A Lansing bowling alley and family fun center is under fire for what some are calling a controversial dress code.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook over the weekend, bashing a sign posted on the door of Spare Time Entertainment Center in Frandor.

The dress code reads--

"No excessively baggy pants...hoodies and do-rags must be removed... no gang colors or insignias... and no offensive or vulgar language or pictures on clothing"

Many commenters say the dress code is racially insensitive because the clothes forbidden are worn primarily by people of color.

"Best case scenario, it's passively discriminatory, worst case scenario, it's overtly racist. I think that the clothes associated with the dress code itself were intended for a specific group of people," said Rhiannon Lea Klein, a Lansing resident that is against Spare Time's dress code.

FOX 47 also reached out to several people who said they did not think the dress code was racially insensitive or inappropriate. None of them wanted to speak on-camera but told us they believe Spare Time is just trying to create a family-friendly environment.

On Sunday, Spare Time issued a response on its Facebook page stating--

"We have had numerous comments regarding our dress code policy. The dress code signage in question has been removed while we evaluate. Never at any point was the policy designed to target a specific group or race. We apologize if this is how it was taken. Our primary purpose was, and is, to provide a fun, safe atmosphere for all guests, regardless of race, age, religion, or sexual orientation"

Spare Time also issued FOX 47 a separate statement saying its expectation is that guests behave respectfully and dress appropriately.