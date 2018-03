Local bakery works to recover after floods

A week ago we were dealing with melting snow and heavy rains.

The runoff sent rivers over their banks and ending with the worst flooding in 30 years.

Thousands of homeowners, and dozens of businesses were affected and many are still struggling to get back on their feet.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker went out to talk with a Lansing business owner who's working hard to get back to baking.

Over 30 years ago the doors to Bake N’ Cakes" opened in Lansing and seven inches of water shut them down.

Through bakery’s security system, co-owner Jeff Johnson says he helplessly watched his business go under water, forcing him to close his doors.

“Just a sinking feeling”, explained Johnson.

“Just despair. Stress. You know we've been here 35 years so to watch your 35 years of business go under water was not fun”, Johnson continued.

Flood waters devastated the area, leaving this bakery at a loss of money and materials.

"Seven inches of ice in the deep freezer to defrost”, said Johnson.

“Didn't lose too much equipment though. We were fortunate. Didn't have a lot of wall work to do. They're doing some over on the other side”, Johnson explained.

It's been nine days since the bakery closed their doors but they're hoping to switch their brooms with cupcakes as early as next week.

"We're hoping to open Monday. Everything's sanitized. Everything's brought back in”, said Johnson.

The bakery shop owner says his team has been working around the clock to get back to what they know best and that's baking.

“People coming in, back to the bakery and you know, getting their cinnamon rolls and dream cakes and things like that,” said Johnson.

FOX 47 also spoke with a few other businesses, in the area of Bake N' Cakes, that were shut down by flooding.

They say it may take months to re-open their doors.