Local auto dealer has license suspended

A local auto-dealer in Lansing has had their license suspended by the state.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced Thursday that the licenses of three used-auto dealers in Lansing, Battle Creek and Detroit have been suspended.

Reasons for the suspension are for not being open during advertised business hours and making records available.

The auto dealers suspended are:

• Robert Lee Auto Sales, 4909 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Lansing. (When staff from the Secretary of State’s Regulatory Monitoring Division attempted a routine compliance inspection, they found the dealership location had been vacated and no records available for inspection. The summary suspension order was issued Jan. 17.)

• Woodin Auto Sales, 14501 Beadle Lake Road in Battle Creek

• S & F Auto Sales, Inc., 1844 E. State Fair in Detroit

“State law requires dealership records to be available for inspection to prevent fraud and protect consumers,” Ruth Johnson said. “When my team finds a business that is not in compliance, we will take action. Consumers should be able to contact the dealer who sold them their vehicle if they need documents or have questions. They should not have to wonder why the dealership has disappeared.”

Dealer records are required by law to be maintained and made available for inspection during reasonable or established business hours for a period of five years.

A dealer that does not maintain records and make them available for inspection compromises the integrity of the records relied upon by the Secretary of State and law enforcement.