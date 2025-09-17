Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Vice President JD Vance coming to Michigan

FOX 47 News will be in Howell on Wednesday, delivering you the latest updates on the VP's visit to mid-Michigan.
Vice President JD Vance hosts an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" at the White House, following the assassination of the show's namesake, Monday, Sept., 15, 2025, in Washington.
HOWELL, Mich. — Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday is scheduled to be at a precision metal stamping facility in Howell, Michigan, and will talk about President Donald Trump's tax cuts.

FOX 47 News will be in Howell on Wednesday, delivering you the latest updates on the VP's visit to mid-Michigan.

