Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Severe weather across mid-Michigan

Neighbors across mid-Michigan experienced severe weather from Thursday night into early Friday morning.
lansing drone storm image
Fox47
lansing drone storm image<br/>
lansing drone storm image
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 16): Lansing BWL and city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:40 a.m. on the severe storms that knocked out power for thousands.

————————

(WSYM) — Severe weather hit across mid-Michigan late Thursday night into early Friday morning, including a reported tornado in Eaton County.

WATCH: Here's how a tornado forms

WSYM HOW TORNADOES FORM EXPLAINER

Many of our neighbors are also without power. Here's a look at the latest:

  • Eaton County: 7906
  • Ingham County: 9789
  • Clinton County: 1125
  • Jackson County: 1168
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASON NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!