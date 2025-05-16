LIVE BLOG: Severe weather across mid-Michigan

UPDATE (10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 16): Lansing BWL and city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:40 a.m. on the severe storms that knocked out power for thousands.
(WSYM) — Severe weather hit across mid-Michigan late Thursday night into early Friday morning, including a reported tornado in Eaton County.
WATCH: Here's how a tornado forms
WSYM HOW TORNADOES FORM EXPLAINER
Many of our neighbors are also without power. Here's a look at the latest:
- Eaton County: 7906
- Ingham County: 9789
- Clinton County: 1125
- Jackson County: 1168