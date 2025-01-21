LIVE BLOG: Frigid temperatures blanket our neighborhoods

11:30 AM

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern neighborhoods until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22. For Hillsdale County and points south, the advisory is set to expire at 10:00 a.m. on January 22.

High temperatures Tuesday are in the single digits with feels like temperatures at or cooler than -10 degrees.

Tonight, overnight low air temperatures will trend below zero, with wind chills possibly cooler than -20 degrees.

