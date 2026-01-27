Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Crashes close down several West Michigan freeways

A damaged car sits on I-94 near Paw Paw
M-6 at Thornapple River Drive pile up
Heavy lake effect snow bands and strong winds played havoc on drivers Tuesday across West Michigan. We are tracking a number of closures on freeways. Check back into this page throughout the day for the latest updates.

M-6 East at Broadmoor Avenue

A crash involving dozens of vehicles, including several semi trucks closed eastbound M-6 at Broadmoor Avenue in southern Kent County.

The pile-up near the Thornapple River Drive overpass involved at least 30 cars, per dispatchers. First responders were told there could be at least one person pinned in their vehicles, according to Michigan State Police.

Video from a Michigan Department of Transportation camera showed traffic backed up for miles, with several drivers using the emergency turnarounds to get on the westbound lanes of M-6.

The freeway was shutdown at Broadmoor, the last off-ramp on M-6 before it ends at the interchange with I-96. Possible detours include taking Broadmoor north to Patterson, up to 36th Street, and over to the I-96 ramps.

M-6 at Thornapple River Drive pile up
Traffic on eastbound M-6 sits at a standstill after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Thornapple River Drive overpass.

People involved in the crash were taken to the Kent District Library branch in Cascade Township, which acted as a warming center and reunification spot. The Salvation Army was on hand to provide support to anyone involved in the crash.

One person was hurt in the pile-up, but they are expected to survive, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. M-6 is expected to remain closed for most of Tuesday to allow crews to safely remove the damaged vehicles and investigate the cause of the crash.

I-96 in Ionia County

I-96 East was closed in Ionia County at the exit for M-66 because of a crash further up the freeway.

No other details were immediately available.

The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m.

The right lane of the eastbound lanes was opened about 24 minutes later.

I-196 near Glenn

A crash on I-196 in southwestern Allegan County closed the southbound lanes at 109th Avenue, the exit marked for Glenn.

Michigan State Police said at least 17 vehicles, including 5 semi trucks were involved.

Luckily no serious injuries were reported, but one Michigan State Police cruiser was struck at the scene. The cruiser was empty at the time.

Whiteout conditions happened in the area, per state police.

The crash was reported around 10:21 a.m.

US-31 south of the Muskegon River

Southbound US-31 closed just past the river flats starting around 2:20 p.m. Drivers were being forced off the freeway to Business Loop US-31.

Michigan State Police told FOX 17 multiple crashes on US-31 required the freeway to be closed for clean up.

US-131 in northern Kalamazoo County

US-131 northbound at D Avenue was closed by a crash around 10:52 a.m. The crash involved two semi trucks, according to the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

The northbound lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes of US-131 at D Avenue were also impacted around the same time, with the right lane blocked. It was not clear if that was related or a separate incident.

I-94 at Westnedge Avenue

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed by a crash near the Westnedge Avenue exit. It happened around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

MDOT reported two lanes of I-94 reopened around 11:20 a.m. with the crash scene cleared around noon.

