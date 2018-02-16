Little red hats made special for babies at area hospitals

Little hats, big hearts - that describes a project at area Lansing hospitals. February is American Heart Month and volunteers for the American Heart Association are knitting little red hats for all babies born in Lansing hospitals in February.

The project raises awareness of heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country and the leading killer of infants with birth defects.

John Foren form Sparrow Hospital told FOX 47 that almost 4000 hats were knitted by volunteers from across the state. The hats will be given to all babies born at the 23 hospitals in February.

The hats are washed, sorted, and individually packaged with information for moms and babies before sent to the birthing units in area hospitals.

If you would like to participate in this program and make little red hats for 2019, information is available at www.heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts.

Parents receiving hats are encouraged to post photos at #LittleHatsMI.