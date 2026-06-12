Litchfield man arrested after crash for alleged bond violation in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — A 28-year-old Litchfield man was arrested after troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash in Moscow Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash in Hillsdale County, where they made contact with the 28-year-old driver from Litchfield. During the investigation, troopers determined the man was allegedly violating the conditions of his conditional bond.

He was taken into custody at the scene and lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail.

No additional details about the crash.

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