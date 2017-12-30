List of local New Year's Eve events

If you don't want to stay home this New Year's Eve these are some local events.

New Years Eve Masquerade at The REO Town Pub

11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 - 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Reo Town Pub, 1145 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing.

"Ring in the new year with your pals at the REO Town Pub!

We'll kick off the morning with a build your own mimosa/beermosa bar at 11am with Karah! The festivities continue all day with appetizers from your favorite REO Town eateries, holiday drink specials featuring products from our neighborhood businesses, and a playlist of the best music videos of 2017. After the midnight champagne toast we'll get ready to face 2018 with mimosas and screwdrivers while the fine folks of the REO Town Commercial Association prepare a complimentary breakfast buffet!

Formal dress is encouraged but not required and masquerade masks will be provided so you're able to face your friends and neighbors without shame on Monday."

New Year's Eve at Lansing Brewing Company

8 p.m. Sunday Dec. 31 - 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Lansing Brewing Company, 518 E. Shiawassee St. in Lansing.

Lansing Brewing Company is offering a party where the MSU Spartans will be on all tvs, 3 pints of beer, midnight buffet, a release of a new Double IPA, Pixel Print for free onsite photos, and a DJ. Limited tickets are available.

Tequila Cowboy Bar & Grill

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 - 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Tequila Cowboy Bar & Grill, 5660 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing. $20 before 9 p.m., $10 after 9 p.m.

"Ring in the New Year at Tequila Cowboy’s New Years Eve Bash featuring David Shelby! Enjoy a champagne toast at midnight while David Shelby keeps the party going with a live performance of your favorite country jams.

New Year's Eve BASH

8 p.m. Sunday Dec. 31 - 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 North Mechanic Street Jackson.

"Don't sit at home this NYE, get out and celebrate with us!

Everyone is welcome at this premier party in Downtown Jackson...as long as you're 21 or older!"

Jackson Eve on the Ave

10 p.m. Sunday December 31 - 12:00 a.m. Monday, Jan 1. in Downtown Jackson, MI.

"Ring in the 2018 New Year in downtown Jackson on the beautiful W. Michigan Ave! The Eve on the Ave celebration starts at 10 pm. This will be a family-friendly FREE event with a warming tent and 2018 giveaways! As the clock strikes midnight enjoy a New York-style ball drop, and a festive fireworks display! Eve on the Ave is the place to ring in your New Year!"