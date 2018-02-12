Lions ticket prices going up

8:39 AM, Feb 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 15: Detroit Lions helmets sit on the sideline during their preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on August 15, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions fans, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pockets if you want to go to a game next season.

The team raised it's regular season ticket prices about three-and-a-half percent.

That means a ticket will run you around $103, on average.

The Lions say their ticket prices still rank in the bottom third of the NFL.