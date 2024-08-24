Lions and voter registration

Attention lions fans! If you’re going to Detroit to enjoy a football game this season you can also do something else while your there.... register to vote!

Starting Saturday, Aug. 24, the Detroit Lions will host a Secretary of State mobile office at Ford Field on game days through Oct. 27.

The mobile office will be set up in Pride Plaza and provide fans with non bipartisan voter information plus, allow them to register to vote for the upcoming 2024 presidential election

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (preseason),10 a.m. until 1 p.m. kickoff



Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. la rams, 5:20 p.m. until 8:20 p.m. kickoff



Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. kickoff



Monday, Sept. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 5:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. kickoff



Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Tennessee titans 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. kickoff

for more information click here