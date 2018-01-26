Lindsey Lemke wants others to be held responsible

Former MSU gymnast, Lindsey Lemke, who confronted Lou Anna K. Simon outside of court, wants to see others held responsible, including her ex-coach.

Lemke says Simon stepping down is a move in the right direction.

She says while it's a positive step for allowing Nassar Survivors to fully heal, there are more people who need to be held accountable.

Lemke mentions former MSU Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages, and the onwer of Twistars, John Geddert, who announced his retirement this week.

She also says there are others at USA Gymnastics who should step down.

Lemke also talked to us about how people are reacting to her statements at Nassar's sentencing, specifically Twistars owner John Geddert.