Lindsey Lemke Interview: 'Simon's resignation is good start'

Former MSU Gymnast Lindsey Lemke didn't mince words with Lou Anna K. Simon on Day Two of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing. Her face and voice were everywhere after she confronted Simon in court.

Now that the president has resigned, she told FOX 47's Carla Bayron that it's just the first step towards rebuilding trust at Michigan State.

"It goes to show that she's willing (or made to) to step down to show that we don't want her there because she knows that she can't do what we're asking her to do," Lemke said.

Lemke said more people need to be held accountable for allowing Nassar to thrive, including Kathy Klages, the former MSU gymnastics coach, John Geddert, who is the owner of Twistars, as well as others at USA Gymnastics who have yet to step down.

"I don't even have words to describe the amount of anger I have towards these people because they truly don't believe how they handled the situation was wrong," Lemke said.

She said Geddert tried to contact her through another person after hearing her victim impact statement. He said her words were going to ruin his reputation and life.

"I hope I do that take gym away from him because the way he treated us as gymnasts, no little girl or little boy should be treated the way he treated us," she said.

In the past year-and-a-half, this one week has been the greatest step for Lemke in terms of moving forward. But there are still open wounds remaining to be healed.

We aren't going to start healing until the people who need to be held accountable are held accountable and get what they deserve for not speaking up when they should've."

Lemke said she doesn't know if she'll attend or speak at Nassar's next sentencing hearing in Eaton County.

That hearing starts next Wednesday.