License plate grace period approved by Michigan Senate

3:17 PM, Feb 28, 2018
2 hours ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan drivers may soon have a grace period for displaying a license plate on their vehicles.

State senators unanimously approved a House bill Wednesday requiring drivers to fasten and display a registration plate on their vehicles no later than 30 days after the registration or renewal date.

The current Michigan Vehicle Code prohibits all driving on the highway without a visible plate.

In November the House cleared its proposal to amend the code with a 30-day buffer, during which paper and electronic verification through the Law Enforcement Information Network would be accepted as proof of registration. Drivers who fail to display a license plate after the 30 days would still receive a civil infraction.

The bill now heads to the governor's office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top