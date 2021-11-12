Liberty Tax & Loans' first year as broadcast sponsor for Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Mid-Michigan.

Downtown Lansing is getting ready for the biggest holiday event of the season: Silver Bells in the City.

Fox 47 News is proud to partner with Liberty Tax & Loans to bring the celebration to life.

This is their first year sponsoring Silver Bells, and Brian Tort, the franchise Oowner, says they are more than excited.

“At Silver Bells, it’s a time to celebrate, celebrate our successes,” Tort said. "And to remember those who may be a little less fortunate and to help out where we can.”

Tort also said it’s important that businesses in the community support events like Silver Bells.

“I think it’s upon business owners to actually work in their communities,” he said. “We ask a lot of our communities at times and it’s unfortunate that it’s just holidays that we give back. We should be doing it all year round.”

Liberty Tax & Loans Liberty Tax & Loans takes pride in being involved within it's own communities and giving back.

Tort said he is most excited for Silver Bells to be back in-person this year.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A stay-at-home version without a parade aired instead.

“The oos, the ahhs, I think to be able to showcase emotions in person, to actually get that human touch, I think that is what is most important to me to see this year,” Tort said. “And to see the smiles on those kids’ faces.”

“It’s my first year sponsoring it, but it’s not going to be my last.”

Silver Bells in the City will kick off on Friday, Nov. 19th.

The Electric Light Parade, State Tree lighting and Firefly Drone show will air live on Fox 47 from 6 P.M - 8 P.M.

