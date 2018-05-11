Letter carriers to collect food on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - One in seven mid-Michigan families are struggling with putting food on the table.

And spring is a crucial time for donation drives for food because within weeks, kids will be out of school and they won't have access to school lunch programs.

Saturday, across the nation. postal carries will participate in "Stamp Out Hunger," a non-perishable letter carrier's food drive for families.

Food collected locally will be delivered to the Greater Lansing Food Bank to be distributed to those in need.

How you can help is fill a bag with boxed or canned goods and leave it by your mailbox. Letter carriers will collect the food on their routes when they deliver the mail on Saturday, May 12.

For more information, a link has been provided with this web article.