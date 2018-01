The US Postal Service is offering up to a 50 thousand dollar reward for information on the man who assaulted a letter carrier with a gun in Jackson.

It happened around 6:40pm Monday night on Orange Street, near North Street.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and black gloves. He took off in a dark colored pickup truck with a large dent in the drivers side rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the US Postal Inspection Service.