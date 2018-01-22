Legal Questions Have Yet To Be Answered

This week all the attention has been on the survivors, and rightfully so. There are some legal questions that are going to have to be answered sooner or later.

FOX 47's Marcus Dash asked how things like Bill Schuette's review will play out.

Former Cooley law school professor Ron Bretz told me MSU couldn't get by with it's internal review that didn't even produce a written report.

He says the university had to ask Schuette to do it or risk losing all credibility.

Ron Bretz thinks the attorney general's review will help the university deal with scandals in the future.

He also thinks it may be huge if the civil lawsuits over Larry Nassar go to trial.

"Will this come up with facts that will aid them against MSU? It could. Might it come up with facts that would aid MSU in defending the suit? It might," said Bretz.

Bretz doesnt believe the investigation will lead to any criminal charges

Former gymnastics coach Kathy Klages wasn't legally required to report the allegations of abuse against Nassar.

"The only possible categories that these MSU employees would fall into it, lists teachers counselors and school administrators- coaches are not listed," said Bretz.

Another hurdle in trying to bring about criminal charges would be Michigan's six year statute of limitations. Anything that happened before 2012 is not prosecutable. He says there is only one way someone from MSU could be charged criminally.

"If they actually assisted in the commission of Nassar's crimes and I don't think there's any indication that happened the only thing that happened is that they didn't do anything about it which is horrific," said Bretz.

Bretz doesnt see the two sides finding a dollar amount that could settle the lawsuits.

He says lawsuits arent only about money they're about changing the future.

"If there hadn't been a whole lot of civil lawsuits there wouldn't be seat belts or airbags in our cars. Our cars wouldn't be anywhere as safe as they are, it's one of the ways we nudge corporate america," said Bretz.