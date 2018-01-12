Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Lawsuit over man's death at Michigan jail settles for $1.6M
12:11 PM, Jan 12, 2018
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - The family of a man who died after a 300-pound officer knelt on his back at a suburban Detroit jail has settled a lawsuit for $1.6 million.
Details of the agreement were filed Wednesday in federal court.
Bronislaw Kulpa suffered a heart attack and died while handcuffed in the Macomb County jail in 2011. The 63-year-old was in a detox unit and had resisted efforts to be taken to a medical unit for evaluation.
Video shows Officer John Cantea kneeling on Kulpa's back while other officers watched. An appeals court said a jury "could reasonably find" that Cantea used excessive force.
About $1 million will go to Kulpa's family. The balance will go to Geoffrey Fieger's law firm and another attorney.