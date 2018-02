Lawmakers & Governor reach deal to cut taxes, forgive driver fee debt

The Michigan legislature passed a package of bills Wednesday that cut taxes and forgive driver responsibility fees.

The bills would gradually raise the state's personal tax exemption to $49,000 by 2021. That's $600 higher than the current law plans for. The tax cut adds up to about $25 per person.

As part of a deal reached with lawmakers, Governor Rick Snyder agreed to forgive all driver responsibility fees, and speed up the elimination of new fees.

The legislation now heads to the Governor's desk.