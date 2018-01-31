Latest: Victim says "Have fun in prison Larry, now it's your turn to be abused"

The next two victims were anonymous.

The 9th victim in court was Mya Covey. Mya said that when she was injured and needed to see Nassar that everyone told her to trust him. "I felt what you did to me was my fault," she said with her voice shaking. She ended her quick statement strong saying, "my voice matters."

Katherine Ebert spoke 8th. She started her statement by saying how "gymnastics was the love of my life." And when she was injured she said she remembered feeling "so grateful" to see Larry Nassar. Katherine was 15-years-old when she saw Nassar for a knee injury. She said she "got a strange feeling when his hands were too far up my thigh for a knee injury." He then got on the table to test her flexibility range and his finger brushed her vagina. She was uncomfortable and her mother, who was in the room, got up to see what Nassar was doing. He quickly removed his hand according to Ebert. She noticed a "bulge" in his pants as he moved around the table. Katherine says she had to tell herself "he's a doctor" and it must be okay. She says she felt "broken."

Due to her depression, she was eventually hospitalized in June 2015 for 8 days at the age of 18. She was even cutting herself. She said to Nassar, "scum of the earth is too high of a title for you."

Then she turned her anger to MSU. She said, "as a student of Michigan State I am completely heartbroken." She called the board of trustees "uneducated sociopaths that feel no remorse." She also said, "talk is cheap, but no tuition is not." She ended her statement by saying how critically important it is to teach children the signs of sexual abuse. And then she looked at Nassar and said, "have fun in prison Larry, now it's your turn to be abused."

The next victim to speak was again, a woman who had been anonymous but gained the courage to speak after hearing all of the survivors speak last week. Tiffany Dutton had fears about coming out publicly but said, "due to other brave women, I am no longer fearful." She said she felt privileged to see Larry Nassar. But after the assaults, she became depressed with "crippling anxiety." She said it was February 2016 when she saw a story on Nassar on the news that she knew her intuition was right. She said, "It takes a monster to sexually assault a child." She spoke of her 2-year-old daughter and her fears for her. She hopes she can protect her, she even fears putting her in daycare. She ended by saying that she "wants all daughters to see and know their worth, even your daughters Larry."

The fifth victim to speak wanted to remain anonymous in front of the TV cameras. During her statement, Nassar was visibly upset, shaking and holding back tears.

Another victim came forward next that did not want to publicly known prior. "Victim F" in Ingham County had her statement read by the Attorney General's office. Madison Bonofiglio first met Larry Nassar when she was 8 years-old. On his table he would ask her if his treatment was helping, she says she always replied, "it's not helping." She was abused by Nassar for 6 years from 12 - 18 years-old. And even though it didn't help her, he always started the procedures the same way. She even spoke of the time that she was on her menstrual cycle and he still found a way to abuse her anally. She said that it took a long time for her to see him as an awful human being. Madison told the court that she constantly had a feeling a being dirty, that she wanted to wash off the guilt and the shame. She ended her statement by asking for the maximum sentence possible for Nassar. And stated that the gymnastics culture, "created a perfect environment for Larry to flourish."

The third victim impact statement was read by the Attorney General's office. It was from "victim B" who is Bailey Lorencen. Bailey went public on Wednesday for the first time. She was assaulted by Nassar after hurting her back while performing at Twistars. She was receiving negative feedback from John Geddert and vented to Larry Nassar about it. He listened and even gave her his phone number. She said, "I thought Larry was my hero" She said that the environment at Twistars was very hard and that it let "a monster like Nassar thrive." After her treatment with Nassar, where he abused her, she hurried out and said that she told her friends about it. Bailey said that her friends told her that he did that to them too. Bailey said, "My back never felt any better, but I told you it did I wouldn't have to be on your table." He eventually told her to quit gymnastics. This news made Bailey, sadly, very happy. She said quitting meant she wouldn't have to work with Geddert at Twistars any longer or be a victim on Nassar's table.

The second victim to speak on Wednesday was Annie Labrie. Annie has been anonymous in all previous hearings but wanted to speak out after hearing all of the other victims give statements. "I was afraid to open an old wound," she said. "Then I remembered there's power in numbers." Annie was abused by Nassar at Twistars, at MSU, and in his basement. She saw him for a spine injury which still hurts her to this day. She questioned the treatment but "every adult said he was the only option." She said that while training at Geddert's Twistars gym that she was taught to not question authority. She added that she, and the other gymnasts, were always judged, had their body image judged and even if a hair was out of place. Annie eventually trained in a different gym in Grand Rapids and learned that gymnastics could be fun again.

Judge Cunningham is overseeing the hearing of the victim statements in Eaton County on Wednesday.

Nassar has agreed to a plea agreement, and part of that agreement is to hear the statements of his victims.

As of the start of court, 65 victims are scheduled to speak.

First to the microphone was Jessica Thomashow, a senior in high school and 17 y ears-old. She was assaulted at the ages of 9 and 12 by Larry Nassar. Jessica has been known as "victim A" until Wednesday when she wanted to go public. She began her statement by saying that no high school student should know the inside of a courtroom as well as she does. She said she's been in court 8 times already. She started to say that she was uncomfortable at her preliminary hearing when Nassar and his attorneys laughed at her during her testimony. The defense quickly objected and Judge Cunningham told her to keep it to the criminal conduct of Larry Nassar. Jessica said she wanted to a sports doctor like Larry, until he abused her. After that day, all of her dreams changed.

Judge Cunningham has set aside several days for the sentencing hearing as over 50 survivors have asked to speak.

The hearing comes less than a week after Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on sex assault charges in Ingham County.

That time will be served after his 60-year sentence in federal prison on child porn charges.

