Latest: Victim describes Nassar as sick, evil man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christine Harrison is 22 years old, she stood at the podium to read her statement with her father, an officer of the law, at her side. She was abused by Nassar when she was 16. She saw him at the MSU Sports Med clinic for spine and pelvis pain. Nassar told Christine that he had never seen a pelvic injury like that before, that it was like one a man would get. That, she says, is why she thought the treatment was okay.

She saw him for six years. She lost weight due to the stress and developed stomach issues. She told the court that she made her mother go with her to a male doctor even though she was 21 years old. Christine is currently a senior at Michigan State and says she is infuriated with how MSU is handling this situation

"He groomed children to worship his name," said Melody Posthuma-Vanderveen, the next victim to speak. She was a dancer and 13 years old when she first saw Larry Nassar. She said she had many appointments with him, all that gave her trauma, high anxiety, and PTSD. In 2016 when she first saw the headline about Nassar she loudly defended him, that is until she read it and realized that she was abused too. She said, "some people did not believe me." Her husband of just three months was standing by her side, tears rolling down his face during her speech. She said, 'Imagine your deepest darkest pain that you couldn't control on display." Melody also said that she believes there are thousands of victims that were abused. She called Nassar a "sick evil man," and proceeded to call MSU "sick evil people." She said her last appointment with him was in 2014 and that she is "suffering everyday and will continue to do so." Melody also said that we need greater control over child and adult pornography, and to teach men not to objectify women.

Following Taylor Cole was Grand Ledge student, Arianna Guerrero. She is 16 years old and was present in the courtroom with her father at her side. She was first treated by Nassar at a Twistar's Invitational Meet. She said, "he hurt me, my family and my teammates. I hate you so much." Nassar had told her that she could contact him on social media instead of calling his office to make an appointment. She said to Larry, "I'm not afraid of you anymore."

The next victim to speak out was Taylor Cole, who saw Larry Nassar for five years for back pain from playing volleyball. She waited three months for her first appointment. After the adjustment she was sent to the hospital because she couldn't move below her waist. She was just 16 years old. Larry Nassar called her mother personally to say this has never happened before and told her mom to bring her back to him, that he would fix it. Taylor saw him for appointments that would sometimes last over an hour. She said, "did he keep bringing me back for his pleasure?" Other doctors told her to quit playing sports but Nassar told her that she could continue to play. In 2015 she gave up volleyball. And now, she has given up her dream of coaching volleyball at the collegiate level because it reminds her too much of him. She said, "I hate the colors green and white and despise anything associated with MSU."

After the lunch break, a gymnast and former neighbor Lyndsy Gamet read her victim statement in court. She said she met Larry Nassar in 1992. She was abused by him when she was only 11 years old. She described Nassar as a "wolf in sheep's clothing." Lyndsy said she was abused in a back room at Great Lakes Gymnastics Club. She said she convinced herself it was okay and hid her concern "way down." Larry befriended her parents and they all were in attendance at his wedding. Lyndsy even babysat for Nassar's oldest daughter.