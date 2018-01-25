Latest: Suspect for LCC threat case not allowed on LCC property

UPDATE: A preliminary examination hearing Thursday for the man accused of making threats to Lansing Community College ended in a $50,000 bond and some other restrictions.

Damian Walker is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism last year. Police say he made threats by text against Lansing Community College on November 29th.

All three LCC campuses had to be evacuated and shutdown after the school got word of the threat.

Police say they found rifles and ammunition at Walker's home when he was arrested.

Thursday, bond was set at $50,000. Walker will be staying at his mother's house.

In addition, there are some restrictions put on Walker. He can not go on any source of social media.

And, he is not allowed on any LCC property.

Walker faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.